Warning after police investigation finds 34 unlocked cars and EIGHT unlocked houses in Preston

Police are warning residents to lock their doors and cars after a recent investigation by officers.

Last Friday officers conducted checks on vehicle doors in both the Ashton and Fulwood areas of Preston.

Stock image. Police are warning residents to ensure that their doors remain locked

The investigation found that 34 vehicles and eight houses were left unlocked, with each of the owners and occupants were spoken to and given advice on how to keep their property safe.

And police have revealed that overnight (April 29 and 30) nine vehicles in the Lostock Hall and Walton Le Dale areas were broken into, with the majority of these being left insecure.

Four thefts from vehicles also took place in Penwortham.

Insp Patrick Worden from Preston Police said: "The weather is getting warmer and this, combined with recent incidents we have described, serves as a timely reminder for people about the importance of ensuring windows and doors on cars and homes are secure, particularly when you’re out, in another room or are asleep.

"Leaving them open is an easy opportunity for thieves."

The recent vehicle and home checks came following a number of thefts in Fulwood and Ashton where cars, vans and houses had not been locked.

Insp Worden added: "We know from speaking to residents that some thefts have not been reported to us but instead shared on social media and messaging apps.

"We need people to continue reporting when they are victims so we can understand the scale of the issue and take action."

Following the recent spate of incidents, Christopher Shields, 32, of Chaffinch Manor, Broughton, has been charged with 14 theft offences.

He has been remanded in custody after appearing at Preston Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 26.

Anyone with information or concerns about burglary can contact police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.