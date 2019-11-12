Warning after burning clothes drama at house in Adlington

Have your say

Firefighters have issued a warning after a fire at a house in Adlington, near Chorley.

Two fire crews from Chorley and one from Horwich attended a fire involving a domestic property on Chorley Road in the early hours.

The fire was in the bathroom of the property and caused by clothes being placed on a wall-mounted heater to dry.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters using one hose reel.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus escorted a male casualty from the property where he was then taken to hospital for precautionary checks by ambulance crews.

The occupant was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector which had recently been fitted as part of a Home Fire Safety Check visit.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service request that the public do not place any combustible items on heating appliances in the home, check their smoke detector regularly or call 0800 169 11 25 to seek further fire safety advice and information on a free Home Fire Safety Check service.