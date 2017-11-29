WANTED: Two men wanted after violent shop robbery in Leyland

An appeal has been launched to trace two men following a violent robbery at a shop in Leyland, say police.

Police attended the scene on Turpin Green Lane after a shopkeeper was hit over the head with a hammer and suffered cuts to his hands when two men raided the shop on Tuesday, November 14 at around 7:50pm.

Detectives said the shopkeeper and his wife were injured while attempting to fend off the attackers.

The thieves are believed to have made off with cash thought to total several hundred pounds.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help to find two men they would like to speak to following the incident.

Andrew Christopher Tomlinson, 32, who uses the name Chris and Nathan Nicholas, 23 are currently being sought by officers.

Tomlinson – who has links to Accrington, Leyland, Chorley, Preston and Wigan – is also wanted on recall to prison after failing to return to his registered address in Aigburth, Liverpool last month as per his licence conditions.

Nicholas is wanted on recall to prison and has links to Preston, Accrington and Blackburn.

DS Ian Derbyshire from Chorley CID said: “This was an extremely traumatic incident for the shopkeeper with offenders who were clearly prepared to use violence and weapons.

“We would urge the public not to approach Tomlinson or Nicholas if they see them but to contact the police. If you have seen either of them, or know where they may be, please get in touch with us immediately.

“Similarly, if Tomlinson or Nicholas see this appeal I would urge them to attend the nearest police station to talk to us before they makes matters worse for themselves as we will find them in the end.

“It may be that these two, who may or may not be together, are getting help to avoid the police and I would urge anyone who may be assisting them to do the right thing and contact the police. Anyone who helps someone to avoid the police could face serious consequences themselves.”

Tomlinson is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Nicholas is described as white, chubby build, 5ft 10ins-6ft tall.

Anyone with information should call us on 01257 246190 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1478 of November 14.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.