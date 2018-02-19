WANTED: Sex offender may be in Blackpool

A wanted peadophile, who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl, may be in Blackpool, say police.

David Graham Laycock was due to be sentenced for the non-recent sexual assault against the girl in Filey.

However, he failed to attend his court hearing and a judge at York Crown Court has issued a warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb 7.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "The 43-year-old is from Burnley in Lancashire and police believe he may currently be in the Blackpool area.

"He also has connections with Halifax and Todmorden but is known to move around.

"Laycock is thin and around 6ft 1ins tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes."

Anyone who believes they may have seen Laycock should call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please dial 999.

Please quote reference number 12180022097 when sharing information.