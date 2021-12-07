Wanted sex offender from Blackpool arrested after police appeal

Stephen Pennington - who was jailed for rape in 2009 - was wanted for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and notification requirements.

Police launched an urgent appeal to find Pennington and urged members of the public to come forward if they had any information about his whereabouts.

Today (December 7), officers confirmed the 33-year-old was arrested overnight.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We posted yesterday evening about a man called Stephen Pennington from Blackpool who we wanted to trace and we are pleased to say he has been arrested overnight.

"Many thanks to everyone who helped to share our appeal - your help and support is invaluable to us in our efforts to keep you and your communities safe."

