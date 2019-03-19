Wanted Preston man is fifth suspect arrested for GBH following stabbing of 14-year-old boy in Ribbleton

Have your say

A wanted Preston man has been arrested in relation to the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Ribbleton.

Police wanted to speak to Richard Watkins, 25, from Preston in connection with the stabbing on March 10.

Richard Watkins, 25, from Preston, was wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Ribbleton on Sunday, March 10. He has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 11.30pm on Sunday, March 10th after a boy, 14, attended hospital with knife wounds to his arm, hand, leg and ankle.

"It is believed he was attacked by a group of men on or close to Samuel Street at around 11.10pm.

"Watkins was arrested this morning (March 19) on suspicion of GBH with intent.

"He has now been bailed until April 19."

Five men have already been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 21, 22 and 24-year-old were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

The 21-year-old has been bailed until April 8 pending further enquiries and the 22 and 24-year-old have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 23 year-old man from Preston was also arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has been bailed until April 11.

A 24-year-old man from Manchester was also arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.