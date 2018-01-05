Wanted Preston man caught up in online 'spat' with Lancashire Police

Police appeals for a wanted man have gone viral after the suspect himself appeared to get involved in a spat with officers on social media.

Police want to speak to 30-year-old Jamie Murphy, who is from the Trees Estate & Moor Nook areas of Ribbleton, Preston, regarding an allegation of domestic assault which took place last November.

A comment posted on the police appeal by someone claiming to be Jamie Murphy.

In an appeal on Wednesday evening (December 3), Preston Police posted information about the appeal on their Facebook page.

Following the appeal, which attracted hundreds of comments from the public, someone claiming to be Jamie Murphy responded to the post writing: "Ppl want to mind their own business and concentrate on their own life's and family instead of sharing my life with ur friends and posting comments get a life (sic)."

The profile claiming to be Jamie Murphy also shared the police appeal to their personal Facebook page, branding police 'muppits'.

Sgt Hesketh of Preston Police responded to the post, writing: "77,000+ people have seen this post now after keeping such a low profile, Jamie. We'll see you soon. Real soon."

A comment from Preston Police aimed at the profile claiming to be Jamie Murphy.

In the now deleted post, Preston Police also responded saying that they were happy to take down the appeal if he 'man's up' and hands himself in.

They wrote: "Sgt Hesketh has been in touch with you and tried to warn you that we would post an appeal via social media so you cannot say that you were not warned.

"We do not condone some of the comments being made on this post but the fact remains you are wanted on suspicion of domestic assault, and will continue to be...it will not just go away."

The profile claiming to be Jamie also posted "F*** Facebook n f*** Preston police like I said their slow (sic)" on their profile, attracting dozens of comments in response.