A man wanted by police after a violent assault in Deepdale has been arrested.

James Lowry, from Preston, was arrested last night (Tuesday, January 15) on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody.

The man was wanted by police after a violent assault in Deepdale on December 30, 2018.

He was apprehended just hours after police issued an appeal to find the 29-year-old, who had evaded arrest since December 30.

Lowry was wanted in connection with a violent assault at a home in Deepdale.

A spokesman for police said: "Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal for information."