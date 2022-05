Officers launched an appeal to find Owen Buck, of Andrew Street, on Monday, May 9.

The 23-year-old was wanted in connection with allegations of rape, stalking, assault and criminal damage.

The offences were reported between November 2021 and January this year.

A wanted Preston man accused of raping and stalking a woman was arrested in Scotland.

Police on Tuesday (May 10) confirmed he was later arrested in the Paisley area of Scotland.