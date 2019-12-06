Wanted Preston man, 31, arrested and charged with assault, theft and criminal damage

Have your say

A Preston man wanted on suspicion of assault has been caught.



Robert Cross, 31, of Greenwood Street, Preston, was arrested last night (December 5) and has since been charged with assault, theft from the person and criminal damage.

Police appealed to the public yesterday (December 5) for help in locating the 31-year-old, following an assault on November 23.

READ MORE: Preston man wanted in connection with an assault

He has been bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, December 23.