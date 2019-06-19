Wanted Plungington burglary suspect arrested in Ashton

Have your say

A 49-year-old man wanted in connection with two burglaries in Preston has been arrested.

Lancashire Police had appealed for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Colin Hannan yesterday morning (June 18).

Colin Hannan, 49, from Preston, had been wanted in relation to two burglaries in the Plungington area of Preston in May. He has now been arrested.

The first burglary allegedly happened at a home in Plungington Road on May 2, when a person entered a house and stole games consoles.

The second incident allegedly occurred two weeks later on May 19 at a home in Linton Street, where a quantity of cash was stolen.

Hannan had also been wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

In the early hours of this morning (June 19), Hannan was stopped by officers on patrol in the Ashton-on-Ribble area.

He was arrested on suspicion of the two burglaries, as well as two further theft-related offences, and taken into custody.

A police spokesman said: "Tonight Colin Hannan was stopped by Team5IR officers proactively policing in the Ashton on Ribble area.

"Hannan was arrested for the above burglaries plus two further theft related offences discovered by officers. He is now in custody."