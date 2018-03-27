Wanted man who went missing from prison last year is found

A wanted man who went missing from HMP Kirkham has been found by police.

Wanted Sean Price, 31, formerly of Pickten Avenue, Runcorn, went missing from HMP Kirkham on August 27, 2017, has been found and arrested.

He was arrested in South Yorkshire on March 23 and appeared before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 26, charged with escaping from lawful custody and conspiracy to steal.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on April 23, 2018.

Price was convicted of burglary at Chester Crown Court on August 12, 2016.