John James Jones is wanted after he allegedly stabbed two people multiple times with a knife in Ormskirk, causing "serious injuries".

Detectives believe Jones immediately fled the UK and stayed at a hotel in Madrid the night after the stabbings - which occurred on April 28, 2018.

Jones "left [the hotel] rapidly the next morning" and has been on the run ever since.

The 31-year-old, whose last known address was Halfpenny Lane in Norfolk, is now believed to have links to Ibiza.

Today (January 18), officers launched a renewed appeal to find the 31-year-old as part of the National Crime Agency's Most Wanted campaign.

The campaign is run alongside independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement and UK policing.

Steve Rodhouse the NCA's Director General of Operations was joined by the Security Minister Rafael Pérez Ruiz of Spain's Interior Ministry, British Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliot and Mark Hallas, CEO of CrimeStoppers, at the campaign launch in Madrid.

John James Jones is wanted after he allegedly stabbed two people in Southport Road, Ormskirk (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Steve said: "Spain is not a safe haven.

"We have a brilliant relationship with the country's various law enforcement agencies and work together daily to protect the public."

He added: "Fugitives usually continue offending while on the run and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are.

"The last thing the fugitives’ associates will want is the combined determination and capabilities of the UK and Spanish law enforcement focusing on them.

"Many of these fugitives will be trying to blend in to the large British communities who have made their homes in Spain, and if you are resident, you may know one of them from your town or village.

"Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them."

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Callers in Spain can use the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111.

