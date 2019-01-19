Wanted man Miguel Di Palma, 21, arrested following ‘violent disorder’ in Plungington

Have your say

A wanted man was arrested last night following a ‘violent disorder’ in Plungington in December.

Overnight police officers arrested Miguel Di Palma, 21, who had been evading arrest ‘with support from his associates and family’.

He was wanted in connection with the disorder in Plungington Road and was found hiding at an address in Hull Street, Ashton-on-Ribble.

A spokesman from Lancashire Constabulary said: “Five people have previously been arrested in connection with the incident.

“Di Palma has been evading arrest for some time with the support of his associates and family. However during the night he was located by #Team5IR hiding in an address on Hull Street, Ashton-on-Ribble.

“He is now in custody awaiting interview by detectives.”