Wanted man caught in Preston after 'rooftop stand-off'

A wanted man has been arrested by police in Preston.

Leroy Allen, 31, was held following a rooftop stand-off with a man in Marl Hill Crescent, the Post understands.

A public appeal to find him was made last weekend, when those harbouring him were also threatened with arrest and conviction.

Allen is expected to be questioned over a number of burglaries and an assault dating back to December, police said, and is also accused of breaching the condition of his prison licence.

A helicopter was called out from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) base in Barton to help search for him.

The man on the roof had 'just come down', a police spokeswoman told the Post at around 7pm yesterday.