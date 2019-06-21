Wanted: Luxury car thefts probe in Preston and Chorley

Police investigating the theft of luxury cars in Preston and Chorley have named a man they want to speak to.

Daniel Deens, 31, of Roughwood Drive, Kirkby, is wanted in connection with a number of burglary offences in February and March where high-value cars have been stolen from addresses in the Preston, Chorley and Blackburn areas.

Deens is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with dark-brown, medium length hair. He has hazel-coloured eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

Police warned he could be violent and members of the public are advised not to approach him.

PC Tim Phillips, of Preston Police, said: “We are urging anyone with information about Deens to come forward. We believe he is in the Kirkby area of Liverpool and would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact us.

“Deens is thought to be actively avoiding police and we would advise people not to approach him, but instead call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 8855@lancashire.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.