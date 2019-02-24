Wanted Lancashire sex offender arrested in Scotland

Have your say

A sex offender from Lancashire who was wanted by police has been arrested in Scotland.

Christopher Wright, 41, was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland on Monday and was due to attend approved premises in Manchester but failed to appear.

On Sunday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said Wright had been arrested in the Glasgow area on Saturday.

The spokesman said: "Thanks to those who supported our appeal to find him, including the Probation Service and Police Scotland."

Wright, of no fixed address, was jailed in August 2014 for offences including sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool.