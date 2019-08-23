Wanted: Have you seen Paul Redpath?

Have your say

A man is wanted for allegedly breaching his sexual harm prevention order by failing to maintain contact with police.

Paul Hunter Redpath, 48, is also wanted for breach of notification requirements and prison recall.

He is actively being sought by officers and was last seen in the Kendal area.

Redpath has links to Preston, Scotland, West Cumbria and South Cumbria.

He has a Scottish accent and his hair is generally in a ponytail. He is 6ft 4ins tall and has a distinctive grey beard.

If sighted the public are advised not to approach him and to contact the police immediately on 999.