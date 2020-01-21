Wanted Chorley man who taunted police on social media whilst on the run has been arrested

Have your say

A wanted man from Chorley - who had taunted police on social media whilst on the run - has been arrested.

Jack Haddon, 28, formerly of Dole Lane, had been wanted in connection with alleged offences of harassment, assault, criminal damage and coercive behaviour between June and November last year.

The self-proclaimed 'Hide and Seek Champion of Chorley' had repeatedly taunted police on social media whilst evading arrest for more than a week.

On January 9, Chorley Police made a public appeal to help locate Haddon whilst urging the 28-year-old to hand himself in.

However, Haddon continued to evade police and appeared to boast about his wanted status on social media.

But Lancashire Police has confirmed that Haddon 'had lost his crown' following his arrest in Chorley yesterday evening (January 20).

"The self proclaimed Hide and Seek Champion of Chorley has duly lost his crown having been wanted for a short period of time", said a spokesman for Chorley Police.

"Haddon has been located and arrested by Chorley Officers tonight and will spend the evening at TripAdvisor's highly rated accommodation, 'Preston Custody Suite', where he will be dealt with in due course", quipped the force.

He remains in custody this morning (January 21).