"Violent" Manchester man wanted after Preston woman is assaulted at home in Ribbleton

Stuart Taylor, 35, from the Trafford area of Manchester, is wanted after a woman was assaulted and a mobile phone was stolen at a home in Samuel Street, Ribbleton on January 13.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for help in locating Taylor, who is known to have links to the New Hall Lane, Ribbleton, Callon, Fishwick and city centre areas of Preston.

Taylor is described as white, around 5ft 7 inches tall, of heavy build, with short, dark, cropped hair, brown eyes and a clean shaven face.

PC John Bantios-Harkin, of Preston Police, has previously warned the public that Taylor "can be violent" and should not be approached.

If you do see him, you should report his whereabouts to police immediately.

PC Paul Moseley, of Preston Police, said: “We are asking for the public’s help in locating Taylor and would ask anybody who has seen him or knows where he may be to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to ring police on 01772209735 or 101, or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number 936 of January 13.