Violent dad jailed for attack on ex partner

A violent dad who grabbed his former girlfriend by the ankles and pulled her to the floor while she had their baby son in her arms has been jailed.

Damian Green then smashed his ex’s phone and wiped his fingerprints from various items such as the TV controller at her home in Chester Street, Poulton.

Green, aged 28, of Rose Lane, Preston, pleaded guilty to assault. He was sentenced to 28 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Green was also put on a two-year restraining order which bans him from contacting or approaching his ex and from entering her street.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on February 2 at 7.45pm Green went round to his ex’s and became annoyed when she would not let him see a message which came through on her phone.

Steven Townley, defending, said Green was sorry for what he had done and accepted he would get custody, making it his first sentence in prison.