Violent Chorley man who attacked ex after christening is jailed

A man who was seen punching and dragging his ex around after a christening party has been jailed for 17 months.

Jack Ashall, 29, of Dole Lane, Chorley, admits causing actual bodily harm to his former partner on August 26 this year, and using unlawful violence in breach of a non molestation order.

Crown Court



Prosecuting, Mercedeh Jabbari said his victim described being in an on-off relationship with him for 10 years and during that time they had a son.



The court heard she ended it in July 28 due to his manic lifestyle, describing the relationship as “a living nightmare.”

On August 26 both had been invited to a christening, and afterwards the guests went to Springfield Hotel in Coppull.



Initially the victim had been relaxed but then saw Ashall arguing with a man in the beer garden.



Moments later she was at the bar with friends when he “shoved past, or punched her”, in a sly manner.



Miss Jabbari said: “ This resulted in her slapping him across the face and she asked him not to do that to her. She asked staff to call her a taxi so she could leave with a friend.



“ As the taxi arrived the next thing she remembers is the defendant trying to stop her getting in a taxi.



“He repeatedly punched her to the face. She described she felt the assault was never going to stop.”



The court was told the victim woke up further down the road. She managed to flag a car down, driven by a mum who had her two children in the vehicle, but as she tried to get into the passenger seat Ashall dragged her back.



She was violently dragged around by her arm, causing witnesses to fear he would dislocate it, and also across the ground by her hair.



The incident was witnessed by guests and bar staff who had called the taxi for her.



She suffered serious bruising.



Defending, Jack Troup said the defendant ‘reacts quite badly in drink’ and was seeking help.



Judge Beverley Lunt said: “ You have a severe problem with anger management.”



“The injuries were very nasty indeed. It was a very sustained attack.”