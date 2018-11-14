Violence against Lancashire men: figures show worrying drop in men coming forward to report abuse

Almost a quarter of domestic violence victims in Lancashire are men, figures show today.



Just over 13,000 people reported they were a victim of domestic abuse in 2017, of which 2,289 were men, 7,507 were women, and 3,424 did not specify.

Silhouette of victim



It indicates a huge drop in men coming forward.



By comparison, in 2016 - the year Lancashire solicitor David Edwards was stabbed to death by his abuser - more than 6,000 men told Lancashire police they were victims in the wake of the tragedy.

The figures emerged as the Lancashire Post joined delegates from Lancashire including Safenet, Lancaster City Council, the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office and Fylde Coast Women’s Aid, at charity ManKind Initiative’s conference in Manchester.

Solicitor Dave Edwards with his wife Sharon, who murdered him



Experts and survivors addressed guests on how to provide better support for male victims, who are traditionally less likely to come forward.



Mankind chairman Mark Brooks said: “We still have some way to go before we get equal recognition.”

Lancashire is one of few counties to have safehouses for men, and though it is acknowledged women are more likely to be abused, there is far less support for men than women.



Just seven, compared to 822 women, successfully used the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme in Lancashire last year.