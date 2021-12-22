A church was filled to overflowing for the funeral of childhood sweethearts Tricia Livesey and Anthony Tipping, killed in their own home as they looked forward to Christmas.

Tricia, 57, and Anthony, 60, were discovered after police broke into their neat semi-detached home in Higher Walton near Preston on the afternoon of Saturday November 20. They both died from multiple stab wounds.

Hundreds turned out to pay their respects at the joint funeral at All Saints Church just a few hundred yards from there they died.

Two hearses arrive at All Saints Church for the double funeral.

There were so many mourners that the service had to be relayed on speakers to people in the church grounds and streamed online to others watching at home.

And the overriding message from the tributes paid by clergy and family members was of two lives filled with love, happiness and caring for others.

"The truth is that Anthony and Tricia were devoted to one another," said the Vicar of All Saints, Rev Hannah Boyd.

"They met as children growing up here in the village and they only had eyes for each other."

Pall bearers carry Anthony's coffin into church.

Rev Hannah said the villagers had gathered together "in sadness, in shock and confusion, in the middle of a tragic situation."

She spoke of the "terrible grief" being felt by family, friends and many more in the village at the loss of such a popular and loving couple.

And she told how Anthony - also known as Ant, Tony, Tipper, or Tip - had met Tricia when they were both children. But later, when Tricia was 16 and Anthony 19, romance blossomed when they met one night in a local pub.

"They have been devoted to each other ever since," she told the congregation. "They loved each other through good times and bad. They looked out for each other and their family and friends.

A mourner lays a wreath for Tricia and Anthony.

"Their life together has been full of love and care, laughter and emotion, their family and their friends, their holidays and trips, their thankfulness and happiness. And that is how we must remember them."

Two hearses brought the couple to the church, Tricia's coffin topped with a pink floral arrangement and Anthony's adorned with yellow.

As the song "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran and Andrea Bocelli played, the Vicar led the procession into the church, with the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev Philip North, following on.

The order of service carried a smiling photograph of Tricia and Anthony on the front with the simple caption "Lifelong Partners."

Both coffins are carried up steps into church.

One line in the song summed the couple up: "We were just kids when we fell in love, not knowing what it was."

Their coffins were placed side by side throughout the hour-long service. At one point a giant screen showed images of the couple together and with their family.

Rev Hannah said Tricia had been a loving and caring childminder who also ran a toddler group in Higher Walton for many years. "She was probably the only childminder in the country with a white settee.

"Many of the children she looked after have been in touch with the family to share their happy memories. She was caring and endlessly patient and loving and her Christmas parties were legendary."

Anthony, who was a huge Preston North End fan, had worked as an HGV driver. He was "always hardworking and could always be relied on to help anyone. He could turn his hand to anything and would do anything for anyone."

But above all Tricia and Anthony were devoted to their family and each other. "They loved spending time together."

Vicar Rev Hannah Boyd and the Bishop of Burnley Rt Rev Philip North prepare to lead the procession into church.

A message sent by close family members and read out by the Vicar described the couple as "role models to us all."

It added: "It was impossible to think of one without the other. It will be strange to think of the future without them."

Bishop Philip said: "They loved each other and loved those around them.

"With the shock and anger, the confusion and distress, it can be easy to give up on love and think there is no point. But love never fails because love comes from God.

"We pray for all who are victims of crime and violence."

After the service Tricia was buried in the churchyard, while Anthony travelled on to Pleasington Crematorium for a committal.

Son Lee Tipping, 35, who lived at his parents' address, has been charged with the double murder. He made a first appearance in court last Saturday and was remanded in custody. He will go on trial in June.