"Vile, evil scum": Your fury after dog is subjected to a barbaric act of cruelty

Our story about a dog who died after being tied to a vehicle and dragged to death has been met with an outpouring of anger.

The dog's body was discovered in a road in Bootle on Monday.

The body of a French Bulldog which was tied to a vehicle and dragged to its death in Bootle, Liverpool. Image: RSPCA

Here's a selection of just some of the comments we received:

If caught the same should be done to them.... scum of the earth!

Karen Hendey

Horrible vile monster. Needs to be put through the same cruelty as this poor dog.

Michelle Richardson

Heartbroken how the poor girl must have suffered

Katherine Thomson

What is wrong with people at all? Even if they are caught they will only get a slap in the wrist the sentences for animal cruelty are pathetic!!

Kate-louise Power

Break my heart..so sad. I would really like to do the same to these evil scumbags.

Pat Simpson

Why, just why?

Sarah Braebaum

How can they even contemplate such cruelty, and sleep at night, I wish I had a shot gun, no that's too good for them, drag them behind a car over the roughest ground to be found. Heartbreaking.

Norma Churchill

There's tougher sentences for those who attack police animals surely this should go for all animals! Someone who is capable of this is capable of anything!

Donna Lambert

Made me cry.

Hilary Gardner-croft

Horrific people should be fined for not keeping chip details up to date then at least they be able to trace the scum who did this

Jane Dewhurst

What a messed up world we live in, if we’re not mass killing each other were killing innocent animals

Reece Adam

By the looks of things,She’s been used for breeding and no longer of use to them,sheer utter ignorance and cruelty ,hope they are caught soon,poor dog.

John Lambie