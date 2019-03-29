VIDEO: Thieves cause £6,000 in damage after stealing Sat Nav, dashboard and steering wheel from a car near Preston

Have your say

Two men have been caught on camera removing a Sat Nav, dashboard and steering wheel from a car in Whittingham, near Preston.



Lancashire Police have released CCTV footage of the theft, which took place at around 3.45am on Saturday, March 23.

In the early hours of March, 23, two men entered a vehicle in Whittingham and removed the Sat Nav system, dashboard and steering wheel, causing extensive damage.

The total loss to the victim, including extensive damage to the car's interior, is approximately £6,000.

The men left in a vehicle believed to be a white Mazda 3.

If you recognise the men or have any information, you can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can email PC Burns at 3220@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 925/230319