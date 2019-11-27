VIDEO: People involved in car crash that killed two young men told 'do the right thing and come forward'

People who are believed to have been involved in a Burscough car crash that killed two men have been urged to 'do the right thing' and speak to the police.

Conner Stevens, 24, from Sefton, was killed when the white Audi S1 he was driving crashed into two walls and a telegraph pole on Moss Lane at around 4am on Wednesday, November 20.

His front seat passenger, Luke Peaurt-Moran, 18, also from Sefton, was taken to Aintree Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Audi, along with a red Fiat 500 Abarth, had been stolen during a burglary prior to the collision from an address in the Towngate area of Eccleston.

The Fiat Abarth was later recovered on Valley Close in Crosby, Merseyside.

Police now believe the car was at the scene at the time of the crash, and that those inside could provide vital information.

Conner Stevens

Senior Investigating Officer DCI Rebecca Smith said: “Whilst we know that the Audi which Conner and Luke were in had been stolen, I would like to remind people that whatever the circumstances are around this incident, two young men have lost their lives and their families deserve answers. It’s extremely important to me and my team that we find out exactly what happened, why and how.

“We believe there were others involved, particularly people connected to the Abarth. I am appealing to the wider public to provide us with the details of those involved. Were any of your relatives, partners or friends out in the early hours of November 20 2019? Have they been acting differently since this incident, do you suspect they were involved? If so please let us know.

“I would also like to appeal directly to those involved in this incident to search your conscience, come forward and do the right thing. I appreciate that this will be a difficult decision out of fear that they may be in trouble however, two young men went out that night and never came home. I ask these people what they would want others to do if it was one of their loved ones.

“I believe that those linked to the Fiat Abarth made off from the scene. I would ask them to consider what would have been the right thing to do in these circumstances? Did you go back and check on your friends, did you ring for assistance from the emergency services? Or did you as I believe, make off from the scene immediately without doing either of these things leaving both Conner and Luke critically injured inside the Audi?

“Finally I would like to stress that if we find out anyone is intentionally withholding information about Conner and Luke’s deaths, they could end up being arrested.”

Conner Stevens' family said: “Conner was loved by all that knew him. Not an angel but a kid who would do anybody a good turn. He would brighten any room up with his bubbly character and his gorgeous smile!

“He loved his bikes, partying and being a little rebel showing off.

“He will be dearly missed and always loved.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 114 of November 20.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.