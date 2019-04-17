VIDEO: Dramatic near miss footage shows reckless driver fleeing police by speeding through a public park in Preston

Have your say

An out-of-control driver has been filmed escaping a police chase in Preston by going off-road and speeding through a city park.

The footage - filmed at 7.25pm on Monday (April 15) - appears to show a black car speeding along Egerton Road in Ashton and continuing across Pedders Lane without pausing for approaching traffic.

Damage caused to the children's play area in Ashton Park after a car crashed into railings following a police chase on Monday, April 15.

The reckless driver narrowly misses an oncoming car as it darts across Pedders Lane, mounts the pavement and charges across Ashton Park.

Other motorists can be seen braking suddenly to avoid a collision before a police car arrives at the scene.

It is understood that the reckless driver then crashed into metal railings at a children's play area on the Larches Lane side of the park.

The mangled railings have since been repaired by Preston City Council and the play area remains open to the public.

A spokeswoman for the city council said: “Following a police incident, some railings and equipment on the south play area of Ashton Park has been damaged.

“The Parks team have made the equipment safe, so the play area can still be used. Thanks for your patience.”

It is understood no one was hurt in the crash.

Police have been approached for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.