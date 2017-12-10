VIDEO: CCTV appeal launched following serious assault on elderly man

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Burnley have released CCTV footage of a man they want to identify in connection with the attack.

Between 6pm and 6:15pm on Friday December 1, a 73-year-old man answered the door to his home in Rossetti Avenue and was assaulted, suffering a serious head injury.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, detectives are keen to trace a man, pictured, in connection with the offence.

He is seen walking on Reynolds Street a short time before the incident on Rossetti Avenue.

Officers are also keen to gather more information about a vehicle seen driving at high speed in the time following the attack.

Officers have taken the unusual step in a bid to identify where the weapon may have come from. They are appealing to anyone who may have lost or had a similar item (pictured) stolen to contact them

At around 6:15pm a car sped through red lights at the junction of Rossendale Road and Glen View Road. The vehicle drove on the wrong side of the carriageway at the junction, narrowly avoiding a collision with other motorists.

Officers believe the victim was attacked with a hammer and are continuing to urge anyone who may have lost or had a similar item, pictured, stolen to contact them.

Detectives also want to trace a witness seen leaving Rossetti Avenue and walking onto Reynolds Street before entering the Londis shop. He was wearing dark clothes, a hooded jacket and has facial hair.

Police are advising people in the area to remain alert but not alarmed and to take precautions when answering the door.

Det Chief Insp Marie Haworth, of Lancashire Police, said: “The victim of this assault remains in a very serious condition in hospital and our enquiries are on-going.

"Following extensive enquiries we want to identify this man, pictured, in connection with the attack.

"While the footage shown was taken at night time, we are hopeful of finding this individual and believe someone must know who he is.

"We are continuing to appeal for information about where the hammer came from and want to identify the man described as we believe he could be a key witness for us and I would urge him to come forward.

“The motive for this assault remains unclear at this stage but we have a team of detectives and uniformed officers and staff working hard to identify those responsible.

“I would advise people to be careful when opening the door, especially at night, to ensure you know who is there when you answer. If you have a door chain then use it so you can see who is there before you open the door.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1192 of December 1.