Victim of stabbing in rural Chorley is the wife of wanted man John Cowley

The victim of Wednesday's stabbing in Chorley is the wife of wanted man John Cowley, police have confirmed.

Alison Cowley, 50, was left with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen on Wednesday afternoon outside an address in Moody Lane, Mawdesley.

Police at the scene of Moody Lane, Mawdesley, where Alison Cowley was stabbed

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance from Ashtree, Mawdesley - where she fled to - and is in a serious but stable condition.

This morning Lancashire Police confirmed that Ms Cowley is the wife of wanted man John Cowley, who is wanted in connection to the attack.

Mr Cowley, 63, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair.

Police have advised the public to not approach him.

John Cowley

As of 10am this morning his whereabouts are still unknown.

Detective Supt Claire McEnery, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to work hard to trace John Cowley and to speak to him about what are very serious offences.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack and while we would ask that if anyone sees John they do not approach him but report sightings to the police we do not believe that there is any significant on-going risk to the wider public

“I would urge anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to contact police immediately.

A car was set alight outside the property in Moody Lane

“I would also urge John himself to hand himself in if he sees this appeal.”

A car was also set alight at the Moody Lane address in the aftermath of the attack.

Anyone with information on the events of Wednesday can contact police on 101 quoting log 1091 of October 10 or in an emergency or for an immediate sighting call 999.