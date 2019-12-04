Victim of Preston rape begged for mercy during violent and degrading attack, trial told

A mum was raped, beaten, and humiliated during hours of abuse and violence in a house in Preston, including a sexual attack using a plastic bottle, a jury has been told.

Preston Crown Court heard the alleged victim had begged: “You’re a human being - at least have mercy on me.”

Crown Court

During the attack, she tried to cut herself in a desperate bid to end her own life - only for her attacker to allegedly use a needle and thread to stitch the wound - without any form of anaesthetic, jurors were told.

The man accused of the attacks, Flavius Gabriel Topoloaga, 30, of no fixed abode, denies a string of charges, including two of rape, sexual assault, wounding with intent and causing actual bodily harm, and is on trial at Preston Crown Court.

Prosecuting, Barbara Webster said the woman had been subjected to “hours of physical abuse” in which Topoloaga kicked, punched and slapped her.

