Victim attacked in Preston by man armed with piece of wood

A victim suffered serious injuries to his face after he was attacked in Preston by a man armed with a piece of wood.

Ryan Robertson, 30, from Accrington, is wanted by police in connection with the assault on February 21.

It comes after the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted with the piece of wood in Adelphi Place.

Police want to trace Robertson and are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

However officers have advised members of the public not to approach him.

PC Paul Moseley, of Preston Police, said: “Robertson is wanted by police following a serious assault earlier this month.

“He is also wanted for a further assault and on recall to prison.

“We would advise anyone who sees him not to approach him, but instead to contact police providing his location and a clothing description.”

Robertson is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build with short, dark-brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 1266@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1112 of February 21. In an emergency, always call 999.