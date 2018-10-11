Victim and man sought by police in connection to Chorley stabbing are 'known to each other'

Lancashire Police have confirmed that a man wanted in connection to a stabbing in rural Chorley knew the victim before the attack took place.

63-year-old John Cowley is wanted by police in connection to the incident yesterday evening, which saw a 50-year-old woman left with multiple stab wounds to her abdomen outside an address in Moody Lane Mawdesley.

She was taken to hospital by air ambulance from Ashtree, Mawdesley - where she fled to in the aftermath of the attack - and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed to the Post that the attack was targeted and that Cowley and the victim knew each other prior to the attack - with a spokesman saying that the two are "known to each other".

No other details of their relationship has been made public.

A car was also set alight at the Moody Lane address in the aftermath of the attack.

Cowley, 63, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair.

Police are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts and advising people not to approach him.

Detective Supt Claire McEnery, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to work hard to trace John Cowley and to speak to him about what are very serious offences.

“We believe that this was a targeted attack and while we would ask that if anyone sees John they do not approach him but report sightings to the police we do not believe that there is any significant on-going risk to the wider public

“I would urge anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge John himself to hand himself in if he sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1091 of October 10 or in an emergency or for an immediate sighting call 999.