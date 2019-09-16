Vet warns pet owners of the dangers posed by cannabis after dog accidentally eats cookie laced with the drug

A vet has warned the public after a dog accidentally ate a cannabis cookie.

The 6-year-old Bichon Frise is recovering after becoming stoned from the cannabis confectionery, eaten during a walk in Leyland.

Cannabis can be harmful to dogs.

Now Siân Smith, a vet working for Myerscough Veterinary Group, has warned dog owners of the risk posed by the drug to their pets.

"Cannabis can be really harmful to dogs," Sian said, "and with baked goods, chocolate is toxic to them as well, so we would always advise owners to seek medical attention".

For dogs, the symptoms of consuming cannabis can take up to 48 hours to fade.

"Treatment very much depends on how much they've eaten - and how long ago since they ate it," Siân said.

"If it happened very recently, we can give an emetic injection to make them sick.

"But if it's after a few hours, it will already be digested, and there are supportive treatment options. We give them fluids, and can use activated charcoal that bind to the cannabis".