Police seized a car in Preston after the driver seemed to be deliberately aiming for puddles in order to splash pedestrians.

The dark coloured Ford vehicle was seen driving along the city's Ring Way at excess speed and deliberately aiming for puddles where people were walking along the pavement.

Lancashire Road Police said the driver had previously been issued with a warning that his vehicle could be impounded.

Pollce said: "On this occasion the vehicle was seized."