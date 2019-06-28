Vandals trash outdoor learning space and children's schoolwork in raid on Preston primary school

A primary school in Preston has been targeted by vandals for the third time in two weeks.



An outdoor learning space at St Clare's Primary School in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood was raided by vandals on two consecutive nights last week.

Polythene tunnels were punctured, doors broken and greenhouse staging tables were smashed up at the outdoor learning space at St Clare's Primary School in Fulwood

The 'forest school' in the grounds of St Clare's, near Royal Preston Hospital, provides pupils with the opportunity to learn about nature and the environment.

But on Friday, June 21, vandals entered the grounds of the school and shamelessly destroyed the forest school.

Staff arrived on Monday morning to find polythene tunnels punctured, doors broken and its greenhouse staging tables smashed up.

The vandals then turned their attention to the children's handmade craft work by destroying a number of woven willow bowls.

It is the third time the school has been targeted in June. Two weeks ago, vandals set fire to the playground reading hut.

Headteacher Mrs Anne Charnley said: "The vandalism took place on two nights last week, and one night the week before.

"The children really value the opportunities for outdoor learning to support their curriculum, so to have it needlessly damaged is so frustrating.

"With school budgets getting tighter it makes is difficult to provide this for the children and we now find ourselves in the position of having to replace and repair."

Chair of the Parent Teachers Association Sally Edmundson-Bird added: "As a small school the impact of such vandals has huge impact.

"Mrs Foster, who runs our forest school, highlighted the importance of being able to take the children out of the classroom and into the forest school environment where so much is gained in learning.

"The school has only just got over someone trying to set fire to its playground reading hut, left out of action for days while repairs were carried out."

If you have any information about those responsible for the vandalism, you can call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number LC-20190515-0332