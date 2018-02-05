Vandals target popular restaurant for second time

An investigation has been launched after a popular Italian restaurant in Ashton-on-Ribble had its windows smashed twice in one week, say police.

Il Gusto D'Italia in Watery Lane, had a window smashed by "thugs" in the early hours of Monday after it had previously had two windows broken in a similar attack last Thursday.

The damage is the second attack in recent weeks

Owner Antonio Costanza was woken early this morning by a call from the police telling him about the latest attack at his restaurant which is believed to have happened between midnight and 5am.

The frustrated businessman said he is unable to understand why vandals have chosen to target his restaurant.

Mr Costanza said: "This is the second time this has happened to us. We have no idea why this is happening.

"We are currently waiting for the police to come back to us about this and we will be going through CCTV.

But the restaurant is still open for business

"It's a disgrace and a real inconvenience - but unfortunately it's just one of those things.

"We have to deal with thugs, that's life, but thankfully it's just material things and nobody was hurt - that's the main thing.

"We want to stress that we are open for business as usual, there has been no closure as a because of this."

Lancashire Police confirmed that they had received reports of criminal damage at the restaurant.

A force spokesman said: "We were called at around 4.30am on Monday morning to reports of criminal damage.

"Several windows have been smashed at a restaurant.

"We believe they may have been smashed with a stone."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 343 of February