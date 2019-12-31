Vandals spray paint Nazi graffiti onto Leyland Conservative Club

Have your say

The club was targeted by vandals who spray painted the building with swastika symbols.



Police are appealing for information after Leyland Conservative Club was vandalised yesterday (Monday, December 30).

(Credit: Google)

A sign, windows and two doors were spray painted with orange Nazi swastika symbols.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Lancashire Police yesterday responded to reports of offensive graffiti that has been sprayed on a property on Towngate Leyland.

"Please be assured that we are already conducting enquires to establish when this occurred and who is responsible.

"We are also working with the premises owner to remove graffiti as soon as possible."

Lancashire police are appealing for witnesses.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation please call police on 101.

Alternatively, you can provide information via the online reporting system HERE, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Leyland Conservative Club has been approached for comment.