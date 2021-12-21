Van driver who killed e-scooter rider after road rage showdown in Bamber Bridge jailed

Ben Smith, 20, died after being dragged under the wheels of a Ford transit van in Station Road at around 1pm on February 11, 2021.

Preston Crown Court heard Bretherton had had a row with his ex-partner Shannon Scanlon before the crash.

Her new partner John Devane rode his pedal cycle up the side of Bretherton's van and "booted" the wing mirror.

Samuel Bretherton has been sentenced to four years in jail (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Moments later Ben, who was leaning against the van, was pulled from his e-scooter and under the wheels of the van.

He suffered multiple injuries and died some time later at Royal Preston Hospital.

Bretherton drove away from the scene and was arrested later at his home address.

Ben Smith (pictured) was leaning against the Transit van when he was dragged under the wheels and crushed (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Bretherton, 25, of Mellor Road, Leyland, was found not guilty of murder on October 8 after a week-long trial at Preston Crown Court, but had previously admitted manslaughter

He was sentenced to four years in jail and was banned from driving for two years on Monday, December 20.

Det Chief Insp Zoe Russo, of Lancashire Police, said: "Ben lost his life beneath the wheels of a vehicle driven by Samuel Bretherton.

"This was not a case of poor driving but was an act where the defendant used his vehicle causing the injuries that were to prove fatal.

"We know this is a difficult time for Ben's loved ones and our thoughts will remain with them for a very long time."