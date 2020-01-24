Van caught with 'insecure load and bald tyre' by police on M55 near Blackpool

Have your say

A van driver had an "expensive interaction with police" after it was stopped for having an improperly secured load and a bald tyre near Blackpool.



A van, which appears to have been carrying scrap metal secured by a single strap, was immediately stopped by Lancashire Road Police as it entered the M55 at Blackpool today (January 24).

After spotting a bald tyre and an improperly secured load, police also escorted the vehicle to a weighbridge, a purpose-built machine dedicated to weighing large industrial vehicles and their contents.

Police found the vehicle was 22% overweight with the rear axle being 23% over.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Road Police said: "Vehicle sighted entering the M55 at Blackpool was stopped and escorted to the weigh bridge.

A van was immediately stopped by Lancashire Road Police asit enteredthe M55 at Blackpool. (Photo by Lancashire Road Police)

"Driver has had an expensive interaction with police."

Driving on tyres with tread below the legal limit, or driving with bald tyres where the tread has worn away altogether can be incredibly dangerous, as well as illegal, according to the AA.

Hazards of driving with insufficient wear include:

- not being able to brake as quickly on wet roads

The van appears to have been carrying scrap metal secured by a single strap.(Photo by Lancashire Road Police)

- a greater risk of aquaplaning

- not being able to gain traction on icy roads or snow

- being more vulnerable to punctures, which can lead to a sudden blowout.

Overloading a vehicle is also dangerous and illegal.

Not only can it make the vehicle difficult to steer, but it can also make it harder to stop, make the vehicle less stable, and also put a massive strain on the tyres, increasing the chance of a blowout.

