Urgent appeal to trace man missing from Preston

Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a man missing from Preston.

Thomas Dixon, 27, went missing from his home in Carnarvon Road at around 4am on Tuesday, August 14.

A police spokesman said in a post to social media: "We are growing concerned for the welfare of Thomas Dixon who is missing from home.

"He is believed to be wearing a grey cotton top. He has short light brown hair and a scar to the left side of his face. He is of slim build."

Anyone with information should contact police on 01772 209702, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 173 of August 14.