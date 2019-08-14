Urgent appeal to find missing Lancashire woman, 47, after sudden 'out of character' disappearance

Have your say

Concern is growing for a 47-year-old woman who has disappeared from her home in a Lancashire village.

Lindsay Birbeck, 47, from Huncoat, near Accrington, was last seen on CCTV at around 4.10pm on Monday (August 12).

Lindsay was last seen on CCTV around 4.10pm on Monday, August 12 in the Burnley Road area close to the cemetery (pictured)

She was spotted on CCTV in the Burnley Road area, close to the cemetery (pictured) and walking in the direction of Accrington.

Her family have told police that her disappearance is 'very out of character' and they are growing extremely concerned for her welfare

She is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with shoulder-length dark hair.

The CCTV footage shows her wearing a purple bubble jacket, black leggings and dark coloured trainers with a white sole. Her hair was down.

PC Lorraine Hamer, of Lancashire Police, said: "We have launched an urgent appeal for information to help find a missing woman.

"Lindsay has links to Accrington and Burnley, as well as Kendal in Cumbria.

"We are asking anyone who knows her whereabouts to call police.

"We are urging anyone with information about Lindsay to come forward.

Lindsay Birbeck, 47, from Huncoat, has links to Accrington and Burnley, as well as Kendal in Cumbria

"Her family are very concerned about her disappearance as it is very out of character.

"We would encourage anyone who has seen Lindsay, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0016 of August 13.