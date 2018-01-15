URGENT APPEAL: teenager goes missing from Preston park

An urgent appeal has been launched after a teenager went missing after visiting a park in Preston, say police.

Michael Brookes, was last seen at around 2am yesterday morning (Sunday, January 14) when in the company of a friend on Avenham Park, Preston.

Police say the 19-year-old left the park alone and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, of slim build with short dark hair. He speaks with a Liverpudlian accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are concerned for the welfare of a Preston man who has not been seen in over 24 hours.

"If you have seen him or know where he is, please call us immediately."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.