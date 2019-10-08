Urgent appeal for missing man last seen parking his car and walking off with a rucksack

Have your say

An urgent missing person's appeal has been issued to help find a man who disappeared from home yesterday.



Scott Pharo, 35, from Accrington, was last seen on CCTV walking towards Accrington Victoria Hospital at about 12.45pm on Monday (Oct 7) after leaving his car, a black Vauxhall Insignia, on Haywood Road.

Scott Pharo, 35, from Accrington, was last seen on CCTV waking towards Accrington Victoria Hospital at about 12.45pm on Monday (Oct 7) after leaving his car, a black Vauxhall Insignia, in Haywood Road.

He was seen carrying a grey rucksack.

Officers investigating his disappearance said they are growing increasingly concerned for Scott’s welfare.

Police are urging anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.

Scott is described as white, 5ft 5in tall with a bald head and a short black beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black shell hooded waterproof jacket, blue jogging bottoms and blue Adidas trainers with white stripes.

PC Nikki Nabi said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Scott and I would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch.

"I would also ask Scott himself to contact us if he sees this appeal."

READ MORE: Manhunt for two inmates who escaped Lancashire prison by climbing over perimeter fence

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call police on 101 quoting log 1107 of October 7.

For immediate sightings please call 999.