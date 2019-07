Have your say

Police in Preston earlier appealed for information to help find missing 26 year old Nicola Freeman.



Officers said that Nicola, from Preston, was last seen around 9.15pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 30, in the Sherwood Way area of Fulwood.

26 year old Nicola Freeman.

They announced this afternoon that she had been found the Broughton area.

Police thanked everyone who had shared their appeal.