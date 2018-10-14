UPDATE: Police appeal as Lancashire murder victim is named

Detectives are appealing for information after a Lancashire man was murdered.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Peridot Close,Blackburn at shortly after 10am today to reports a man had suffered a stab wound.

Tarro Grogan, 29, of Blackburn. died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Police say four people – a 26-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman – have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody. Inquiries are on-going.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We have launched a major investigation after Mr Grogan sadly lost his life during this incident and my thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Specially-trained officers will be offering them our support.

“I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.

“In particular, I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Peridot Close area in the hours before the ambulance was called at about 10am today or in the immediate aftermath.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 537 of Sunday, October 14.