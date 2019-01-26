UPDATE: Penwortham 'sudden death' investigations continue

Police investigations are still continuing following the 'sudden death' of a male in Penwortham.

Police vehicles could still be seen outside a residential property on Meadow Bank this afternoon.

Door to door inquiries were also taking place in the area.

Residents said they had seen emergency services - including police vehicles and ambulances - and police forensic officers at the house this morning.

Lancashire Police have not as yet revealed the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said earlier today: "We are investigating a sudden death. There's a male with some injuries we think might be natural causes."

One resident, Arthur Dixon, 80, who lives opposite the house, said: "I don't know anything. I went out and saw two ambulances there, that's all I know."

Mr Dixon, who said he had lived there for about 25 years, said: "It would be about 10 o clock. I'd been out, came back and they were still here."

He added that he knew little about who lived at the property in question.

"I don't know, I think they're new. I don't know them across there," he said.

The owner of a neighbouring property, who asked not to be named, said of the properties in the area: "I think they're all lets mostly. I couldn't tell you who lives there or whatever."

Another neighbour just around the corner from the property, who also did not want to be named, said: "I've been out all morning, came back and saw a crime scene - they were putting their white overhauls on.

"I don't know who lives there. I live on this side."

Lancashire Police are expected to release more details later.