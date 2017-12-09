UPDATE: Man charged by detectives investigating serious assault in Clitheroe

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Clitheroe have charged a man.

Joseph Ingham, 23, of Beech Street, Clitheroe, has been charged with Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday (December 11).

Officers were called by the Ambulance Service around 5:40am on Friday (December 8) following reports a man had been found with serious injuries on Greenacre Street.

The 65-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

He is believed to have suffered a number of serious injuries including a fractured skull.

Anyone with information in relation to the attack should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0115 of Friday December 8, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.