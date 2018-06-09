UPDATE: Man appears in court charged with the murder of his mother in Lancashire

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother.

John Stephen Green, 65, of Inkerman Street, Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates today.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear before Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, June 12.

Bernadette Green, 88, died at her home in Inkerman Street, Preston, on Friday May 18.

Police originally believed her death was not suspicious but opened a murder investigation following the results of a Home Office post mortem carried out on Wednesday, June 6.

Green, of Inkerman Street, was last night charged with murder.