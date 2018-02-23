UPDATE: Eight charged after series of drugs raids on the Fylde coast

Have your say

Eight people were charged by police investigating a suspected drugs gang on the Fylde coast.

Ten addresses were raided in Blackpool, Kirkham, and Manchester yesterday as part of Operation Jennet.

Seven men and one woman were arrested and charged, and appeared before magistrates in Preston today.

They are:

Scott Ledrew, 30, of Aysgarth Court, Marton, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, conspiracy to supply a class B drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, and possession of a weapon;

Anthony Gill, 32, of Worcester Road, Manchester, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug;

Bradley McSpirit, 29, of Wetherby Avenue, South Shore, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug;

Jack Arnfield, 28, of Ribby Road, Kirkham, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug;

Kevin Tonner, 37, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug;

Jessica Lang, 21, Elgin Place, Grange Park, conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug;

Daryl Wellings, 28, Rathmore Gardens, North Shore, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug; and

Bradley Gill, 27, Ascot Road, Blackpool, charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug, and conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

Mr Arnfield and Ms Lang were bailed, and are set to appear at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday, March 27, a court official said.

The other six were remanded in custody and are also set to appear at crown court on March 27, she added.